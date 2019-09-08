News

Sophiatown: a brief, shining moment in SA's history where everything seemed possible

Few passages of our history generate as much fond nostalgia as do the glory days of Sophiatown

Tymon Smith Columnist
08 September 2019 - 00:00

The folks are gone, the streets look sad and dry, old Sophia is gone.

So sang Miriam Makeba and the Skylarks in the 1960s, the decade after the demolition and forced removals that ended the dreams, hopes and possibilities of the fabled cultural life that characterised Sophiatown...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Court hears of 'double plot' to kill couple over land News
  2. Zim human rights violations dossier ready for UN envoy News
  3. Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times News
  4. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News
  5. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X