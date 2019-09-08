Sophiatown: a brief, shining moment in SA's history where everything seemed possible
Few passages of our history generate as much fond nostalgia as do the glory days of Sophiatown
08 September 2019 - 00:00
The folks are gone, the streets look sad and dry, old Sophia is gone.
So sang Miriam Makeba and the Skylarks in the 1960s, the decade after the demolition and forced removals that ended the dreams, hopes and possibilities of the fabled cultural life that characterised Sophiatown...
