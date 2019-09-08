News

Warnings to police management on xenophobic attacks ignored

Africans blew whistle – cops say messages 'had no substance'

08 September 2019 - 00:04 By GRAEME HOSKEN and SHAIN GERMANER

Statistics show that foreigners - both legal and illegal - account for just 7% of SA's population, with more than 400,000 deported between 2010 and 2017.

Yet, despite the UN estimating that only 4-million immigrants live in the country, perceptions of SA being awash with foreigners stealing jobs, peddling drugs and committing crimes are on the rise...

