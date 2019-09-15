Obituary

Adelaine Hain: Activist who dared salute Nelson Mandela in court

Mother of Peter Hain who helped her son disrupt a Springbok rugby tour

Adelaine Hain, who has died in Wales at the age of 92, was an anti-apartheid activist who was jailed, banned and driven into exile in the 1960s.



A diminutive figure of barely 1.5m, she charged around Pretoria fighting for the civil rights of black people by, among other things, illegally signing scores of passbooks to keep them out of jail...