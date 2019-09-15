News

Obituary

Adelaine Hain: Activist who dared salute Nelson Mandela in court

Mother of Peter Hain who helped her son disrupt a Springbok rugby tour

15 September 2019 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Adelaine Hain, who has died in Wales at the age of 92, was an anti-apartheid activist who was jailed, banned and driven into exile in the 1960s.

A diminutive figure of barely 1.5m, she charged around Pretoria fighting for the civil rights of black people by, among other things, illegally signing scores of passbooks to keep them out of jail...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Grace Mugabe avoids summons as she doesn't answer 'ring' News
  2. Fight back? What fightback? Ace Magashule denies plotting against Cyril ... News
  3. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  4. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  5. New generation of politicians step up to the big table News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X