ANC asks for help from other liberation parties to fight xenophobia
15 September 2019 - 00:00
The ANC has appealed to liberation parties in Southern Africa to help fight xenophobia because the wave of attacks SA was experiencing would isolate "Africa's most industrialised economy" and in turn affect economies in the region.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the attacks, which had been labelled xenophobic, were partly an act of destabilisation by criminals...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.