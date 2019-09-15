News

ANC asks for help from other liberation parties to fight xenophobia

15 September 2019 - 00:00 By VUYO NDABA

The ANC has appealed to liberation parties in Southern Africa to help fight xenophobia because the wave of attacks SA was experiencing would isolate "Africa's most industrialised economy" and in turn affect economies in the region.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the attacks, which had been labelled xenophobic, were partly an act of destabilisation by criminals...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Grace Mugabe avoids summons as she doesn't answer 'ring' News
  2. Fight back? What fightback? Ace Magashule denies plotting against Cyril ... News
  3. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  4. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  5. New generation of politicians step up to the big table News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X