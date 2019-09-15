Environment

Boffins use Durban disaster to track ocean pollution

A silver lining has materialised from a major environmental disaster that struck Durban when a superstorm resulted in more than 2-billion plastic pellets falling out of a container from a ship moored in the harbour two years ago.



About a third of the pellets - known as nurdles - beached along the coastline and were cleaned up by a pollution control company, for which the Mediterranean Shipping Company footed the bill...