EFF charges leader who questioned instruction to turn down seat in parliament

15 September 2019 - 00:00 By ZIMASA MATIWANE and ANDISIWE MAKINANA

Julius Malema's EFF has suspended and charged a female leader who questioned the party's instruction for her to turn down a seat in parliament.

Lungile Gabuza, a member of the party's KwaZulu-Natal command team, refused to sign a letter sent to her by secretary-general Godrich Gardee declaring her unavailability to go to parliament...

