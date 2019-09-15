EFF charges leader who questioned instruction to turn down seat in parliament
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Julius Malema's EFF has suspended and charged a female leader who questioned the party's instruction for her to turn down a seat in parliament.
Lungile Gabuza, a member of the party's KwaZulu-Natal command team, refused to sign a letter sent to her by secretary-general Godrich Gardee declaring her unavailability to go to parliament...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.