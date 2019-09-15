Table Talk
Field of Bafana dreams: Coach Molefi Ntseki ready to get to work in new role
Molefi Ntseki began life on a farm, watching his father working for the baas. Now he is his own boss as coach of Bafana Bafana and is ready to work as hard as his old man did, writes Bareng-Batho Kortjaas
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Shirts, suits, shoes! booms a voice on the wireless, advertising a men’s clothing store. To some, such threads are reserved for Sunday best. When Molefi Ntseki prepared for a presser at which he was to be announced as the umpteenth Bafana Bafana coach, he decided to dress to the nines.
He must consider himself lucky that the fashion police were absent among the pack of hacks gathered to greet the new head honcho of SA’s senior men’s football team. Those with an eye for sartorial elegance would have accused Ntseki of committing a fashion crime...
