Gender-based violence crisis: Cyril Ramaphosa calls in parliament
15 September 2019 - 00:00
MPs are expected to receive orders from President Cyril Ramaphosa this week on what legislation to prioritise in tackling gender-based violence.
He has called an emergency joint sitting of parliament's two houses on Wednesday...
