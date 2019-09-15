News

Growing list of murders that South African police may never solve

15 September 2019 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS

Pensioner Lorraine Roberts was stabbed to death in her home, which was so modest that all there was to steal was a length of copper pipe. Three years later, police are no closer to bringing her killer to justice.

Lynette Hichens, her niece, happened upon the 84-year-old's body in a spare room beneath a heap of dirty laundry, dumped there as she bled to death...

