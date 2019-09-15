Growing list of murders that South African police may never solve

Pensioner Lorraine Roberts was stabbed to death in her home, which was so modest that all there was to steal was a length of copper pipe. Three years later, police are no closer to bringing her killer to justice.



Lynette Hichens, her niece, happened upon the 84-year-old's body in a spare room beneath a heap of dirty laundry, dumped there as she bled to death...