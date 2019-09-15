I'm not mad or vulgar, says Fikile Mbalula after phone hacking
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Police are investigating a complaint by transport minister Fikile Mbalula that someone hacked his phone and sent expletives and vulgar messages to ANC members in private WhatsApp groups.
Maj Gen Mzwandile Tiyo, the head of crime intelligence in the Western Cape, told the Sunday Times: "We received the complaint and we are looking into the matter."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.