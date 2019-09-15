I'm not mad or vulgar, says Fikile Mbalula after phone hacking

Police are investigating a complaint by transport minister Fikile Mbalula that someone hacked his phone and sent expletives and vulgar messages to ANC members in private WhatsApp groups.



Maj Gen Mzwandile Tiyo, the head of crime intelligence in the Western Cape, told the Sunday Times: "We received the complaint and we are looking into the matter."..