In the midst of xenophobic violence, a Tanzanian drug dealer sees opportunity

Against the backdrop of the recent xenophobic thuggery that swept through Gauteng, Sean Christie recounts the harsh lived experience of Kabiru, a Tanzanian heroin dealer — a man under threat from landlords, gangsters and the police. He describes a deeply divided inner-city underworld of locals and foreigners and how, despite the tension and violence surrounding him, he always has an eye open for opportunity

I met Kabiru in May, in the foyer of a Doornfontein building. I was looking into the collapse of sanitation systems in central Johannesburg and Kabiru had taken an interest, conducting me around the building where he lived, pointing out the rancid atrium “in which we throw our shit”.



He primed me on the building’s social ecology — Zimbabweans on this floor, Malawians in these rooms, “and the top floor is always wall-to-wall Tanzanians”. I asked why, and he spent the next three months explaining...