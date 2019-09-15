KZN township boasts huge drop in murder rate

Once the crime capital of SA and a hotbed of political violence post-apartheid, KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal has shown one of the highest reductions of murders in the country.



SAPS crime statistics released this week revealed that the township - just 10km from the posh suburb of Durban North - was able to reduce its murder rate by 22%. This meant it dropped from 15th in 2017/2018 to 27th in a list of SA's top 30 stations for the most murders reported. In 2009/2010 it recorded the highest number of murders in the country...