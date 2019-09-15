Zimbabwe
Last-minute deal allows Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend Robert Mugabe funeral
Zimbabwe president gets to attend after hard talks with Mugabe family
15 September 2019 - 00:00
A face-saving eleventh-hour deal allowed President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend Robert Mugabe's funeral yesterday.
Mugabe left instructions that Mnangagwa, the former acolyte who replaced him after the November 2017 coup that ended his 37-year regime, should not be present at his funeral...
