'My only wish is that I could hug you and kiss you': emotional farewell for Chester Williams

It was a funeral fit for a king, complete with a police procession, a coffin draped in the South African flag and sprays of proteas.



The Rugby World Cup-winning team of 1995 were there too, to honour their fallen teammate. But the real heart of Chester Williams's moving funeral at Newlands rugby stadium in Cape Town yesterday was the voice of his 15-year-old daughter, Chloe...