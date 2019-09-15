'My only wish is that I could hug you and kiss you': emotional farewell for Chester Williams
15 September 2019 - 00:00
It was a funeral fit for a king, complete with a police procession, a coffin draped in the South African flag and sprays of proteas.
The Rugby World Cup-winning team of 1995 were there too, to honour their fallen teammate. But the real heart of Chester Williams's moving funeral at Newlands rugby stadium in Cape Town yesterday was the voice of his 15-year-old daughter, Chloe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.