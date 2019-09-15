Obituary

Robert Frank: Photographer who dissected American dream

Robert Frank, who has died at 94, was one of the great photographers of the 20th century, his depictions of street life eschewing the niceties of formal composition and raising the snapshot to the status of high art; he also worked with the Rolling Stones on a documentary that lifted the lid on life on the road, and made Pull My Daisy, a film about the Beat generation.



His masterwork was The Americans, an 83-shot collection taken on a road trip across the US between 1955 and 1957. It was funded by a Guggenheim grant, and in his application he had stated his purpose: “To portray Americans as they live at present. Their every day and their Sunday, their realism and dream. The look of their cities, towns and highways.”..