Robert Mugabe's 'Blue Roof' is slowly becoming a symbol of his ruin
Late president complained he could not afford the upkeep
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Had former first lady Grace Mugabe been a socialite, the Mugabes' most prized property, the Chinese-inspired 25-bedroom Blue Roof mansion, would have graced numerous magazines and television shows.
The mere presence of Blue Roof in Harare's elite suburb of Borrowdale, the richest square mile in Zimbabwe, makes other properties in the neighbourhood that much more valuable...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.