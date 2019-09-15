Robert Mugabe's 'Blue Roof' is slowly becoming a symbol of his ruin

Late president complained he could not afford the upkeep

Had former first lady Grace Mugabe been a socialite, the Mugabes' most prized property, the Chinese-inspired 25-bedroom Blue Roof mansion, would have graced numerous magazines and television shows.



The mere presence of Blue Roof in Harare's elite suburb of Borrowdale, the richest square mile in Zimbabwe, makes other properties in the neighbourhood that much more valuable...