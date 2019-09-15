News

Robert Mugabe's 'Blue Roof' is slowly becoming a symbol of his ruin

Late president complained he could not afford the upkeep

15 September 2019 - 00:00 By LENIN NDEBELE

Had former first lady Grace Mugabe been a socialite, the Mugabes' most prized property, the Chinese-inspired 25-bedroom Blue Roof mansion, would have graced numerous magazines and television shows.

The mere presence of Blue Roof in Harare's elite suburb of Borrowdale, the richest square mile in Zimbabwe, makes other properties in the neighbourhood that much more valuable...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Grace Mugabe avoids summons as she doesn't answer 'ring' News
  2. Fight back? What fightback? Ace Magashule denies plotting against Cyril ... News
  3. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  4. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  5. New generation of politicians step up to the big table News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X