State delays crucial drug for Pretoria girl suffering from progeria
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Progeria sufferer Beandri Booysen had to go for weeks without the imported medication she has taken for a decade - her only hope to prolong her life - after the health department blocked her consignment at the border.
The Pretoria teen, who wants more than anything to celebrate her 14th birthday in November, has been a participant in a clinical trial by the Boston Children's Hospital in the US since 2009...
