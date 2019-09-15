State delays crucial drug for Pretoria girl suffering from progeria

Progeria sufferer Beandri Booysen had to go for weeks without the imported medication she has taken for a decade - her only hope to prolong her life - after the health department blocked her consignment at the border.



The Pretoria teen, who wants more than anything to celebrate her 14th birthday in November, has been a participant in a clinical trial by the Boston Children's Hospital in the US since 2009...