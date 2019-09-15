Varsities condemn foreign quota call
MP calls for debate on international student and staff numbers
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Members of parliament want to regulate the number of foreign students and lecturers at the country’s universities, saying they want to “protect the South African brand”.
But management at some of SA’s top institutions have slammed the MPs’ comments as “populist” and “divisive”, and say the institutions would lose their international standing if such quotas were implemented...
