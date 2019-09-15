News

Varsities condemn foreign quota call

MP calls for debate on international student and staff numbers

15 September 2019 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER

Members of parliament want to regulate the number of foreign students and lecturers at the country’s universities, saying they want to “protect the South African brand”.

  But management at some of SA’s top institutions have slammed the MPs’ comments as “populist” and “divisive”, and say the institutions would lose their international standing if  such quotas were  implemented...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Grace Mugabe avoids summons as she doesn't answer 'ring' News
  2. Fight back? What fightback? Ace Magashule denies plotting against Cyril ... News
  3. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  4. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  5. New generation of politicians step up to the big table News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X