Fury as Ford talks with SA consumer watchdog over settlement
Owners of burning cars 'stunned' by consumer watchdog's talks with motor firm
22 September 2019 - 00:05
US motor giant Ford has entered behind-the-scenes talks with SA's consumer watchdog to end the scandal of burning Ford Kuga SUVs, enraging victims of the debacle who were hoping the company would be prosecuted and held liable for damages.
The surprise move comes after the National Consumer Commission (NCC) did an about-turn on its stated intention to prosecute Ford, after the company approached it to reach a negotiated settlement instead...
