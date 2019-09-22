Hlaudi seeks R16m SABC 'success fee'
Under-fire ex-COO says 'own ingenuity' should be rewarded
22 September 2019 - 00:03
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is seeking more money from the bankrupt public broadcaster, this time claiming R16m he says is owed to him for brokering a controversial content deal with pay-TV giant MultiChoice.
The controversial ex-SABC boss has responded to a civil claim lodged by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recover R21m from him with his own counterclaim against the public broadcaster...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.