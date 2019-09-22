News

Low rainfall, high prices force Zim farms into famine crisis

Cabinet makes food security a top item on its agenda

22 September 2019 - 00:00 By KENNETH MATIMAIRE

Farmers in Zimbabwe are bracing themselves for disaster because of high costs and gloomy weather forecasts.

Experts at the Southern African Regional Climate Forum last month in Luanda, Angola, said the Southern African Development Community region should expect normal to below normal rainfall in the 2019/2020 agricultural season...

