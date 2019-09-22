Marc Batchelor murder case hits dead end as cops fail to identify suspects
22 September 2019 - 00:00
The investigation of the murder of soccer star Marc Batchelor, below, has gone cold.
Despite questioning about 15 people who had close ties to Batchelor and his business operations, investigators have been unable to identify any suspects or even a motive...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.