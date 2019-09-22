R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House

Mbalula signature at centre of standoff

The ANC has suspended a Luthuli House staffer who is thought to have irregularly given a Durban company a multimillion-rand contract using transport minister Fikile Mbalula's electronic signature.



The staffer, whose name is known to the Sunday Times, is one of two at ANC headquarters who are implicated in the saga...