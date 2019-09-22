R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House
Mbalula signature at centre of standoff
22 September 2019 - 00:04
The ANC has suspended a Luthuli House staffer who is thought to have irregularly given a Durban company a multimillion-rand contract using transport minister Fikile Mbalula's electronic signature.
The staffer, whose name is known to the Sunday Times, is one of two at ANC headquarters who are implicated in the saga...
