Rat-poison mom slept next to kids she murdered after lovers' tiff

Four life sentences for mother who killed kids to spite her partner

For five days, Witbank murder mom Zinhle Maditla slept in the same room as her four dead children — whom she’d poisoned after a lovers’ quarrel — before their decomposed bodies were discovered.



Maditla had slept on the floor at the foot of the bed where her children lay, coming and going from her home as if nothing was amiss...