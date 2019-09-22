'Superscientists' turn superheros with these cool trading cards
22 September 2019 - 00:00
When immunologist Dr Mohlopheni Marakalala attended school under a tree, he never imagined that one day he would be depicted as a home-grown superhero whose mission was to inspire children to study science.
Marakalala is part of a set of four “SuperScientists” created by nonprofit education organisation CodeMakers to help youth across Africa realise how exciting and rewarding the world of science can be...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.