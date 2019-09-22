Lifestyle
The royals are coming! Do commoners even care?
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their four-month-old son, Archie, arrive in SA tomorrow for their first official tour as a family. We asked a few South Africans how they felt about the duke and duchess’s visit — and found that, yes, at least some of us do care…
DJ FRESH (THATO SIKWANE)..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.