Uproar over ‘rookie’ Civil Aviation Authority inspectors
Aviation authority’s fast-track plan slated
22 September 2019 - 00:00
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is insisting on fast-tracking inexperienced pilots to provide oversight of new SAA Airbus jets.
The move has caused turbulence in the commercial aviation community weeks before the national carrier takes possession of two new 330-seat A350 jets...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.