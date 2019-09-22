News

Volleyball SA keeps its kit man on board despite conflict of interest claim

Sport body says no conflict in supplier being a director too

22 September 2019 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

Volleyball SA (VSA) is doing business with a sports goods supplier that is owned by one of its board members, but insists it followed "proper procurement procedures".

Deva Moodliar, also the president of KwaZulu-Natal Volleyball, owns Apollo Sport, which has also worked with some provincial sport departments and other sports federations...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zuma's first wife, MaKhumalo, wasn't told the 'painful' news of new wife News
  2. Parents fight for right to bury dead foetuses News
  3. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  4. Grace Mugabe avoids summons as she doesn't answer 'ring' News
  5. SAPS data shows police resource allocation discriminates against poor, black ... News

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X