Volleyball SA keeps its kit man on board despite conflict of interest claim

Sport body says no conflict in supplier being a director too

Volleyball SA (VSA) is doing business with a sports goods supplier that is owned by one of its board members, but insists it followed "proper procurement procedures".



Deva Moodliar, also the president of KwaZulu-Natal Volleyball, owns Apollo Sport, which has also worked with some provincial sport departments and other sports federations...