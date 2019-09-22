Volleyball SA keeps its kit man on board despite conflict of interest claim
Sport body says no conflict in supplier being a director too
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Volleyball SA (VSA) is doing business with a sports goods supplier that is owned by one of its board members, but insists it followed "proper procurement procedures".
Deva Moodliar, also the president of KwaZulu-Natal Volleyball, owns Apollo Sport, which has also worked with some provincial sport departments and other sports federations...
