Zim doctor in a wheelchair after he was electrocuted by his abductors
22 September 2019 - 00:01
A doctor who was missing for almost a week had a thorough medical check-up on Friday while the police held on to his cellphone.
Dr Peter Magombeyi, president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, underwent a magnetic resonance imaging scan at the Avenues Clinic in Harare, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights sources told the Sunday Times...
