Advertising Board dismisses vegan complaints, says cows can be happy
29 September 2019 - 00:04
It's a question philosophers have grappled with since time immemorial: what is happiness?
The latest people forced to come up with an answer - and admitting they struggled - were advertising gurus who had to decide if dairy cows can ever be "happy"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.