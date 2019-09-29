Farming

Cape Strawberry fields get licence to grow medical dagga

There must have been a few sniggers in the winelands when the Zetler family first planted strawberries on their farm outside Stellenbosch. Zetler strawberries are now distributed across SA.



Fast-forward 50 years and nobody is laughing as the Zetlers prepare to plant more than 14,000m² of dagga in hi-tech greenhouses on their famed property...