Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land of millions
De Lille cracks whip on dodgy practices at public works
29 September 2019 - 00:05
Crime syndicates working with corrupt department of public works & infrastructure officials are fleecing the government of millions of rands through the "hijacking" and illegal rental and sale of state-owned buildings and land.
The syndicates are taking advantage of a shambolic system that is supposed to record and manage all of the government's 81,575 buildings and 30,495 pieces of land, which it estimates are worth a combined R127.7bn...
