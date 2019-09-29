Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land

De Lille cracks whip on dodgy practices at public works

Crime syndicates working with corrupt department of public works & infrastructure officials are fleecing the government of millions of rands through the "hijacking" and illegal rental and sale of state-owned buildings and land.



The syndicates are taking advantage of a shambolic system that is supposed to record and manage all of the government's 81,575 buildings and 30,495 pieces of land, which it estimates are worth a combined R127.7bn...