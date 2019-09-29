Eastern Cape public works official paid R20,000 bribe for double-storey house

Businesswoman Nonyameko Bongiwe May told the Sunday Times this week that she made a R20,000 payment to public works official Thando Sentile with the aim of buying a state-owned double-storey house in King William's Town.



The department owns dozens of houses in and around King William's Town, some of which are rented to government officials and others used as residences by members of the provincial legislature...