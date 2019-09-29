Education

Farm school takes education to the level of posh schools

When Nashley Karelse, 10, walks through the door of her primary school in the Cape winelands, she enters a world-class facility where nature, the latest technology and sustainable architecture come together.



This is not what many farmworkers’ children can boast. According to the International Labour Organisation, only about 50% of farmworkers in SA have been to secondary school, and 17% have completed matric...