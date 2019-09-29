Education
Farm school takes education to the level of posh schools
29 September 2019 - 00:00
When Nashley Karelse, 10, walks through the door of her primary school in the Cape winelands, she enters a world-class facility where nature, the latest technology and sustainable architecture come together.
This is not what many farmworkers’ children can boast. According to the International Labour Organisation, only about 50% of farmworkers in SA have been to secondary school, and 17% have completed matric...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.