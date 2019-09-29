News

Plans to save Cape Town and Durban as sea levels rise

Experts warn of risks posed by rising seas as climate changes

29 September 2019 - 00:00 By Tanya Farber

Headline-grabbing coastal apocalypses tend to involve tsunamis or hurricanes. But in SA a quieter storm is coming to get us: waves are changing, sea levels are rising and sand is burying us.

Cape Town and Durban are under threat, with policymakers already working on adaptation strategies to save the country’s two main coastal cities...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA investor Zunaid Moti under pressure to pull out of Zimbabwe News
  2. R100m election poster row rocks Luthuli House News
  3. Meet the women who stood with Winnie Mandela in the trial of 22 News
  4. Fury as Ford talks with SA consumer watchdog over settlement News
  5. UN body scorns SA law professor's claims of Swazi project millions News

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X