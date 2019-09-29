Plans to save Cape Town and Durban as sea levels rise

Experts warn of risks posed by rising seas as climate changes

Headline-grabbing coastal apocalypses tend to involve tsunamis or hurricanes. But in SA a quieter storm is coming to get us: waves are changing, sea levels are rising and sand is burying us.



Cape Town and Durban are under threat, with policymakers already working on adaptation strategies to save the country’s two main coastal cities...