Ramaphosa's Bosasa brush-off is 'dodging accountability', says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of "dodging accountability" over a R3m donation to the ANC by controversial company African Global Operations, previously Bosasa.



Ramaphosa this week told Maimane in a letter that his questions to him over the R3m donation to the ANC fell outside "the mandate or responsibilities of the president of the Republic of SA"...