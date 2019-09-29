Ramaphosa's Bosasa brush-off is 'dodging accountability', says Maimane
29 September 2019 - 00:02
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of "dodging accountability" over a R3m donation to the ANC by controversial company African Global Operations, previously Bosasa.
Ramaphosa this week told Maimane in a letter that his questions to him over the R3m donation to the ANC fell outside "the mandate or responsibilities of the president of the Republic of SA"...
