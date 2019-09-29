Stinky Vaal is a river too dirty even for SANDF
29 September 2019 - 00:00
Almost a year of work by 200 army engineers has left the heavily polluted Vaal River worse off than before, according to environmental activists.
Now the department of water & sanitation (DWS) has brought in a specialist company to fix broken sewage systems that pump up to 130-million litres of raw effluent a day into the waterway...
