US envoy tells Zimbabwe to clean up its act

No end to sanctions until Mnangagwa government curbs corruption, violence

The US ambassador to Zimbabwe has joined the UN and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in throwing down the gauntlet to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on corruption and human rights.



Brian Nichols said there was no chance of the world heeding Mnangagwa's plea for the end of sanctions until Zimbabwe cleaned up its act...