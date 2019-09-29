Villagers in Zimbabwe face off with big fuel firm over land
29 September 2019 - 00:00
Hundreds of villagers are facing an unproductive agricultural season as they make a second legal attempt to access farming land in the hands of ethanol producer Green Fuel.
In December, about 140 families in Chipinge, near the Mozambique border, made an unsuccessful urgent application to the high court. With the support of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) they are now filing a fresh application for access to the land as planting season looms...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.