Zanu-PF promises millions for water in opposition run councils

Party accuses MDC-run municipalities of failing their citizens

29 September 2019 - 00:00 By NJABULO NCUBE

Zanu-PF is targeting failing water and sewerage systems in MDC-run towns and cities in an attempt to regain the urban vote from the opposition.

This week, finance minister Mthuli Ncube unveiled plans to spend ZWL$72.3m on infrastructure in Zimbabwe's 16 urban centres, with the biggest amount - ZWL$18m - allocated to MDC-run Bulawayo...

