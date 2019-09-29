Zanu-PF promises millions for water in opposition run councils
Party accuses MDC-run municipalities of failing their citizens
29 September 2019 - 00:00
Zanu-PF is targeting failing water and sewerage systems in MDC-run towns and cities in an attempt to regain the urban vote from the opposition.
This week, finance minister Mthuli Ncube unveiled plans to spend ZWL$72.3m on infrastructure in Zimbabwe's 16 urban centres, with the biggest amount - ZWL$18m - allocated to MDC-run Bulawayo...
