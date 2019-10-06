Bad blood at blood bank over failed ‘whistleblowing’
06 October 2019 - 00:00
Two employees of the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) who accused CEO Jonathan Louw and board members of flouting procurement processes have found themselves on the receiving end of a R2m defamation lawsuit.
Louw has since been cleared of the accusation after an investigation by an external company that included a lifestyle audit...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.