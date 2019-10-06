News

Bad blood at blood bank over failed ‘whistleblowing’

06 October 2019 - 00:00 By BELINDA PHETO and ALEX PATRICK

Two employees of the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) who accused CEO Jonathan Louw and board members of flouting  procurement processes have found  themselves on the receiving end of  a R2m defamation lawsuit.

Louw has since been cleared of the accusation after an investigation by an external company that included a lifestyle audit...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent News
  3. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News
  4. US envoy tells Zimbabwe to clean up its act News
  5. Batchelor killed day after R1.4bn Australian cocaine bust News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X