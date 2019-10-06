News

Bogus call outs by hijackers claim a life in KZN

06 October 2019 - 00:02 By ORRIN SINGH

The family of businessman Gert Pretorius gathered at the Grace Community Church in Newcastle on Wednesday to give him an emotional sendoff days after he was lured to his death by a hijacking syndicate operating in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The 49-year-old owner of Majuba Glass was the first fatality  in a spate of hijackings that has  plagued the Esicabazini area, near the Tembe Elephant Park bordering Mozambique, leaving  at least 12 people dead...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  3. Mango jet nosedives amidst fresh SAA investigation into looting & corruption News
  4. 'I'm staying'- Patriotism brings rays of light in gloom of broken SA News
  5. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X