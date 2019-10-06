Bogus call outs by hijackers claim a life in KZN

The family of businessman Gert Pretorius gathered at the Grace Community Church in Newcastle on Wednesday to give him an emotional sendoff days after he was lured to his death by a hijacking syndicate operating in northern KwaZulu-Natal.



The 49-year-old owner of Majuba Glass was the first fatality in a spate of hijackings that has plagued the Esicabazini area, near the Tembe Elephant Park bordering Mozambique, leaving at least 12 people dead...