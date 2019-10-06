‘Bombing mastermind’ was also busy seeking third wife online

An alleged Islamic State acolyte accused of murder and being the “mastermind” behind a series of firebomb attacks at Woolworths outlets in Durban last year had been on the lookout for a third wife — an Indonesian bombshell — days before his arrest.



Yesterday marked one year since Farhad Hoomer, a 39-year-old Durban multimillionaire businessman, was arrested at his Reservoir Hills home in an organised raid by members of the Hawks’ crimes against the state unit...