Bravery of humans who are 'tin soldiers' trapped in a second skeleton

“I couldn’t do what other children could do. I couldn’t play soccer or ride a bike. I couldn’t go swimming because my arms are fixed together. I cannot stretch my arms. It was difficult to play with other children. Most of the time I watched others play.”

Dr Christiaan Scott, the head of paediatric rheumatology at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, treats most of SA’s FOP patients.

He said a person’s mobility became progressively limited from early on.

“You will have a six-year-old going for their first day at school without being able to move their neck or pick up their arms at all. We have just diagnosed a boy whose arms and neck are already completely fixed.

He is only four. He falls over and bumps his head as he can’t move his arms to protect himself when he falls. Head injuries at a young pre-scholar age are a real issue,” said Scott.

People with FOP are born with malformed big toes. This is often missed by doctors. Instead, biopsies are done when a person starts to show signs of the disease.

Scott said biopsies actually sped up the effects of the condition. He said the documentary would raise awareness that could lead to more doctors diagnosing FOP at birth.

There were therapies in the pipeline that could become available in the “next year or two”, he said.

“There are two clinical trials already fully enrolled and they hope to publish some time next year.