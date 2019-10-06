Clueless otter Lazarus gets fishing lessons

Drones watch out for crocs as novice otter gets to grips with wild life

A group of animal lovers is pulling out all the stops for a pampered Cape clawless otter who doesn’t like water. Or swimming. Or catching fish.



The abandoned otter, named Lazarus, is getting daily swimming lessons in the Crocodile River and has been in rehab at the Owl Rescue Centre since September 21, where he has been taught to swim and catch fish. Now the six-month procedure has begun to introduce Lazarus into what will be his new habitat. But it is no easy feat...