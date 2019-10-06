Deputy says Mkhwebane shouldn't run office as a one-woman show
Outgoing deputy says he was frozen out of public protector's investigations
06 October 2019 - 00:00
Outgoing deputy public protector Kevin Malunga has called for the reinstatement of quality control mechanisms in the institution, a system Busisiwe Mkhwebane scrapped when she took office.
Malunga told the Sunday Times this week he was frozen out of Mkhwebane's high-profile investigations and said his replacement in the post should be a tough, sharp lawyer who would stand his or her ground...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.