News

Deputy says Mkhwebane shouldn't run office as a one-woman show

Outgoing deputy says he was frozen out of public protector's investigations

06 October 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER

Outgoing deputy public protector Kevin Malunga has called for the reinstatement of quality control mechanisms in the institution, a system Busisiwe Mkhwebane scrapped when she took office.

Malunga told the Sunday Times this week he was frozen out of Mkhwebane's high-profile investigations and said his replacement in the post should be a tough, sharp lawyer who would stand his or her ground...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent News
  3. Crooked Public Works officials plunder state land News
  4. US envoy tells Zimbabwe to clean up its act News
  5. Batchelor killed day after R1.4bn Australian cocaine bust News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X