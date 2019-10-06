Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, says townsfolk

Racism and assault accusations against Eben Etzebeth at his Rugby World Cup going-away party are just the tip of the iceberg, Langebaan residents said this week.



The 27-year-old lock forward and his so-called "Wolf Pack" are notorious in the west coast town for their thuggery, said South African Human Rights Commission (HRC) acting legal head Buang Jones...