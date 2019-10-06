Zimbabwe
'Forced labour' claim a lie, say unions
06 October 2019 - 00:01
Workers' unions in the diamond mining sector say the US relied on false intelligence to enact a trade embargo on Zimbabwean gems.
The US Customs and Border Protection unit on Tuesday issued an order to curb imports of diamonds from Zimbabwe's Marange diamond fields due to "evidence of forced labour"...
