Zimbabwe

'If the food is not good, go and buy better food' Zim minister tells students

Protests loom as campuses in price crunch skimp on food

"If the food is not good enough, the students should go and buy better food."



That's the view of Amon Murwira, the minister of higher & tertiary education, science & technology development, as university and technical college students plan a strike over food shortages at government institutions...