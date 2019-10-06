News

Zimbabwe

'If the food is not good, go and buy better food' Zim minister tells students

Protests loom as campuses in price crunch skimp on food

06 October 2019 - 00:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

"If the food is not good enough, the students should go and buy better food."

That's the view of Amon Murwira, the minister of higher & tertiary education, science & technology development, as university and technical college students plan a strike over food shortages at government institutions...

