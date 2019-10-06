Zimbabwe
'If the food is not good, go and buy better food' Zim minister tells students
Protests loom as campuses in price crunch skimp on food
06 October 2019 - 00:00
"If the food is not good enough, the students should go and buy better food."
That's the view of Amon Murwira, the minister of higher & tertiary education, science & technology development, as university and technical college students plan a strike over food shortages at government institutions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.